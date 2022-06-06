Four year driving ban for man who refused to give sample

A 53-year-old motorist who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a single vehicle accident has been disqualified from driving for four years at Swords District Court.

Aidan Maher pleaded guilty to refusing to give a blood or urine sample at Balbriggan Garda Station on November 22, 2021.

Garda Leona Lennon told the court she attended the scene of a single vehicle collision at 2.30am.

She spoke to the driver and formed the opinion that he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

Maher, with an address at Mary Street, Dublin 1, was arrested and brought to Balbriggan Garda Station.

At the station, a demand was made of him to provide a sample but he refused, the garda said.

Defence solicitor Siobhan Neilis said Maher’s mother had passed away two days before this incident.

She said the defendant, a self-employed barber, was “somewhat confused” about what was being asked of him and was “in a state of shock” on the night.

However, she said notwithstanding this he was pleading guilty to the offence and she asked the court to be as lenient as possible.

Judge John O’Leary disqualified Maher from driving for four years and fined him €800.