Four year driving ban for Balbriggan man who drove while disqualified

A young man who was stopped at a garda traffic checkpoint was disqualified from driving at the time, a court has heard.

Niall Farmer (25) was stopped at Drogheda Street Balbriggan by Garda Aidan Marks on April 22, 2022.

He immediately told gardaí he was a disqualified driver and wasn’t insured to drive the car he was in, Swords District Court heard.

Farmer, of The Drive, Athlumney Abbey, Navan, was arrested at the scene.

The defendant has 25 previous convictions and this matter is a triggering offence for a conviction in Trim last year, the court was told.

Judge John Brennan convicted Farmer and imposed a fine of €300 for driving without insurance.

He disqualified the defendant from driving for four years and imposed a further fine of €200 for driving without a driving licence.