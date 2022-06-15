Four year ban for woman who drove wrong way down a motorway

A 27-year-old woman who was drunk and drove the wrong way down the motorway has been banned from driving for four years.

Sarah Fahey pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving at the M1 motorway on March 22, 2021.

Balbriggan District Court heard her car was found facing the wrong way on the motorway and she was located nearby in a “highly intoxicated state”.

Garda Robert English said he responded to a call at 1.30am about a car driving the wrong way on the M1 at Lusk.

At the scene the garda discovered a Volkswagen Polo abandoned on the motorway facing in the wrong direction.

The garda said he located Fahey, with an address at Beechdale, Dunboyne, close by in an intoxicated state running along the hard shoulder.

The defendant was arrested and conveyed to Balbriggan Garda Station where a blood sample provided gave a reading of 177mg per 100ml of blood.

CCTV footage was collected which showed the Volkswagen Polo driving the wrong way on the motorway.

The solicitor for the defence said at the time of the incident the defendant was under a lot of stress and is currently on medication for anxiety.

He said the accused has a fulltime job, works hard and is in the second year of a business degree.

She has never been in trouble before and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, he added.

The judge said this was clearly a very serious matter and Fahey had not only been a danger to herself on the night but to other motorists.

Nonetheless, he said he would take on board the defendant’s early plea and previous good record.

He imposed a four year driving ban for dangerous driving and a three year driving disqualification for drink driving, with both disqualifications to run concurrently.

The judge also fined Fahey €300 and agreed to postpone the disqualification for three months at the request of the defendant’s solicitor who asked for time to allow her to “organise her work life”.