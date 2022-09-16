Four year ban for ‘foolishly’ taking mum’s car to McDonald's

A young man who “foolishly” took his mother’s car to drive to McDonald’s has been disqualified from driving for four years.

Samir Lunca pleaded guilty to driving without insurance at Millfield, Balbriggan on January 12, 2020.

The court heard gardaí observed a vehicle at McDonald’s carpark, Millfield which had no insurance displayed.

The vehicle was seized.

Lunca has three previous convictions, including one previous for no insurance for which he received a two year disqualification.

Defence solicitor Paul Molloy said on the date in question, Lunca had very foolishly got into his mother’s car and drove to McDonald’s.

Judge John Brennan said as this was his second conviction for driving without insurance he had no discretion in the matter.

He fined Lunca €250 and disqualified him from driving for four years