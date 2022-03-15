Four new ‘connected hubs’ for Fingal to support remote working across the county

Fingal County Council has opened a number of new Connected Hubs across the county to help the community access facilities to remote work, study or undertake digital skills trainings.

Being able to use high-speed connectivity in easily accessible community locations is a key driver for the council to help improve the options available to people in Fingal and is essential for creating a digitally inclusive society, according to the local authority.

The council received €40,000 from the Government’s Connected Hubs Scheme and has used the funding to enhance and add capacity to remote working infrastructure in existing Community Centre BCPs: Fingal Liam Rodgers, Applewood, Tyrrelstown and Luttrellstown Community Centres.

Connected Hubs provides a space for remote workers, students, start-ups and SMEs to study or conduct business. Facilities include meeting rooms, coworking and collaborative spaces and hot desks that can be booked for a day, week or longer-term. Facilities also host online meeting technologies including Smart Screens and high-speed broadband.

Chief Executive of Fingal AnnMarie Farrelly said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought many challenges to communities over the past two years, not least the move to a more remote and hybrid working set-up. That switch has stressed the importance of having access to good quality broadband and remote working facilities for communities, so the development of these new hubs is a welcome addition to what Fingal is able to provide.”

Aishling Hyland, Digital Strategy Manager said: “This initiative forms part of the Council’s Digital Strategy which aims to make Fingal the place of choice to live, work, visit and do business in Ireland. Having access high-speed broadband and remote working facilities is a huge asset to local communities. The improvements in connectivity and the addition of smart screens will enable these centres to offer a wide variety of educational classes, hot-desking and much more.”

Linda Ennis Principal Community Officer said: “The development of the Connected Hubs along with enhanced levels of technology in Fingal’s facilities adds to the wide range of services offered to the community in a safe and welcoming environment. The Hubs will help us to connect to existing and new community clients, will increase the profile of our community facilities and will generate awareness of what else we can offer from our centres.”

More information on remote working facilities, bookings and payments can be found on the Connected Hubs website - https://connectedhubs.ie/.