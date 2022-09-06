Four months in prison for man who gave false name to gardaí

A 29-year-old man who gave gardaí a false name and address when he was stopped driving without valid documents has been sentenced to four months in prison.

Bobby Kuti pleaded guilty to driving without a driving licence or insurance at Skerries Road, Balbriggan on August 2nd this year.

The court heard the defendant, of French Park Boulevard, Tyrellstown, was stopped driving a Nissan Micra by gardaí who were on patrol at the time.

When Garda Aaron Shanahan spoke to the accused, he initially gave a false name and address. However, the garda suspected the details were incorrect and when he questioned Kuti further he eventually admitted they were wrong and gave his correct name and address.

The solicitor for the defence said Kuti had been with a friend on the date of the incident when he was contacted by his mother to say she wasn’t well.

The accused “took the risk” to drive a hired go car in order to get to his mother, he said.

Kuti is the eldest of five children and works part time, the solicitor added. He said the defendant admitted he had problems in his earlier years but has now “settled down” and is a hardworking member of the community.

He realises he is at risk of a prison sentence but was asking the court for “one last chance”, the solicitor said.

However, noting Kuti had four no insurance convictions in the space of three years,

Judge Dermot Dempsey said the defendant had had “all the chances he was getting”.

He imposed a four month prison sentence for no insurance charge and disqualified the defendant from driving for six years.

The judge also fined Kuti €300 for driving without a driving licence.