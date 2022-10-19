Four months for repeatedly driving without a licence or insurance

A 36-year-old man stopped by gardaí while driving a vehicle without a driving licence or insurance on two separate occasions has been jailed for four months.

John Fitzgerald has a number of previous convictions for similar offences and had “no excuse” for what he had done, his solicitor told the court.

The defendant, with an address at The Beauty House, Corduff, had been convicted in his absence at an earlier date and was back before the court for sentence.

Balbriggan District Court was told Fitzgerald was stopped driving without a driving licence, tax or insurance at Kilhedge Lane, Lusk on October 12th, 2018.

The defendant was again found driving without insurance or a driving licence at The Navin, Balbriggan on April 24th, 2020 shortly after 9pm.

Fitzgerald was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

The accused has 18 previous convictions, including five for driving without insurance.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the most recent incident happened two years and the defendant hasn’t been in trouble since.

She said he had “no excuse” for the number of times he has driven without insurance.

Fitzgerald had had a difficult time growing up as his mother had died and his father, an alcoholic, had left the family home resulting in the defendant “basically rearing himself”, she said.

The accused no longer drinks and is focused on his family, she added.

He was aware he was facing a custodial sentence but was appealing to the court if it would see fit to consider community service in lieu of this.

Sentencing the accused to four months in prison for driving without insurance in April 2020, Judge Dermot Dempsey said Fitzgerald had been afforded “every opportunity” by the court.

He imposed a three month sentence for the 2018 no insurance offence and disqualified the defendant from driving for eight years. The judge also imposed a fine of €100 for driving without a driving licence.