Four month suspended sentence for repeated drug offence

A man who was found in possession of cannabis has been given a four month suspended sentence at Balbriggan District Court.

Andrew Nassi was a passenger in a car on October 25 that was stopped by gardaí at a local garage.

There was a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the vehicle and a search was carried out, the court heard.

Nassi, with an address at Hamilton Walk, Balbriggan, was found in possession of €20 of cannabis.

The defendant has three previous convictions, including one for possession of drugs and one for possession of drugs for sale or supply for which he received a six month suspended sentence.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Nassi had been smoking cannabis a number of years ago and this was the very last offence.

She said he doesn’t have a drug addiction thankfully and all of that is now behind him.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted the defendant and imposed a four month sentence but suspended this on condition that he enters into a Peace Bond for a period of one year.