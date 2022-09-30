Four month prison sentence for man who drove without insurance

A warehouse operative who claimed to have just bought a car when he was stopped driving without insurance has been jailed for four months.

Patrick Brady (33) had been working in Dun Laoghaire, bought the car that day and “stupidly” drove it home to Balbriggan without insurance, Balbriggan District Court was told.

The defendant, with an address at Bremore Castle, Balbriggan, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Rush on July 26th last year.

The court presenter said gardaí stopped the accused in Rush shortly before 1am.

A demand was made for insurance documents but none were produced and the vehicle was seized.

Brady has 26 previous convictions.

The solicitor for the defence said the accused had just bought the car that day and made the stupid decision to drive it back to his home in Balbriggan.

He said the father of three, who works parttime as a warehouse operative, was “holding his hands up” to what he had done.

The solicitor asked the court not to impose a custodial sentence. However, Judge John Brennan said Brady had been given a chance “time and time again”.

He said the story of people buying a car the day they are caught driving without insurance seemed to be a “very common” story and added the defendant “knew well” he should have had insurance if he wanted to drive the car.

The judge went on to say lots of people were facing exorbitant insurance rates and had difficulty getting their vehicles insured because of the actions and behaviour of people like the defendant.

He sentenced Brady to four months in prison for driving without insurance and disqualified him from driving for two years. He further fined him €200 for driving without a driving licence.