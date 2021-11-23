Four-midable Glebe step up promotion bid

Former Drogheda United player Ryan O'Shea was on target for Glebe North against Leixlip United. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

GLEBE NORTH 4

LEIXLIP UNITED1

HIGH-FLYING Glebe North proved much too good for struggling Leixlip as Darius Kierans’ side continued their push for promotion with another impressive victory.

Three first-half goals for the home side ended this game as a contest after 45 minutes, with Leixlip struggling to stop the constant attacks from Glebe.

The Balbriggan side started quickly, as is usually the case, and they should have broken the deadlock early on when Ryan Connor skewed his shot wide after some wonderful link-up play down the left from attacking full-back James Carroll and forward Ryan O’Shea.

Carroll got to the byeline before pulling the ball back, but Connor’s connection wasn’t true and the ball went harmlessly wide.

Midfielder Noel Barrett had a half-chance shortly afterwards, but his shot just cleared the crossbar as Glebe continued to threaten.

Those warning signs weren’t heeded by the visitors, however, and just before the 15-minute mark they were behind as Glebe deservedly took the lead. Barrett was again involved, and it was his beautifully lofted pass which sent O’Shea clear and the youngster made no mistake as he slipped the ball under the advancing Leixlip goalkeeper.

Leixlip almost drew level barely a minute after the restart when their midfielder unleashed a venomous shot which rattled Ronan Browne’s crossbar.

Glebe may have got lucky with that near miss for Leixlip, but there was nothing fortunate about their second goal, with Carroll again heavily involved as he powered into the Leixlip half before crossing for Anto Burke. The Glebe attacker took a touch before laying the ball off to Reece Weldon who beat a defender before rifling the ball home.

An excellent first half for Glebe ended with a third goal just before the break, with man of the match Carroll sending in a perfect cross for Burke to head home.

The second half saw Glebe take their foot off the pedal slightly and that gave Leixlip a chance to get back into the game courtesy of a penalty after O’Shea fouled his man in the box.

That was as good as it got for the visitors, however, as Glebe re-established control before sealing an emphatic victory with a late goal from substitute Andy Haran after an excellent cross from Weldon.

Glebe NORTH: Ronan Browne, Roy Kierans, James Carroll, Killian Brennan, Ciaran O’Connor, Noel Barrett, Darragh Owens, Ryan Connor, Anthony Burke, Ryan O’Shea, Reece Weldon. Subs: Andy Haran for Darragh Owens, Jimmy Kileen for Roy Kierans, Jason Rankin for Ryan O’Shea.