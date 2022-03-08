Four-midable Brooks steers Pat’s to win

St PATRICK’S Donabate made it two from two in Division 3 on Sunday following a comprehensive 4-10 to 0-6 win away to Clann na Gael Fontenoy.

Donabate scored directly from the throw-in and by half-time led 3-5 to 0-3, with Tom and Rory McKeon particularly impressive.

Top performers on a day when the inside forward were instrumental were Sean Walsh, Ollie Brooks, Niall Collins and Matt Molloy in what was a great all-round team display, with Ollie Brooks grabbing all four goals for the away side.

Joining Pat’s on four points are Parnells who were 2-15 to 2-9 winners over a St Margarets team who were missing five starters.

Margarets were left to rue a number of missed goal chances but were still in contention before Parnells got the insurance goal at the end.

In Division 4 Clann Mhuire were 3-14 to 2-8 winners away to Lucan Sarsfields, with Adam Rogers registering 1-3 from play.

Darryl Brown and Kevin White, the latter having returned from injury, also found the back of the net on a day when Eanna Reynolds and Seán Gallagher impressed in the full-back line.

Skerries Harps were 2-7 to 0-7 winners away to Man O War who, having been restricted to two frees in the first half, fell away in the third quarter when Harps hit them for 2-1 without reply – Luke Whelan and Luke Harrison registering goals within seven minutes of each other.

Best on the day for Skerries were Liam Smartt and Clinto Opara at the back, Paul Wilde and Liam Byrne at centrefield and Simon Connolly, Luke Whelan and Fionn Duncan up front.

Scorers for Skerries were Luke Whelan 1-2 (0-1f), Luke Harrison 1-0, Liam Byrne 0-2, Ronan O’Sullivan 0-1f

and Eoin Thorne 0-1.

In Division 5 Geraldine Morans were 2-9 to 1-7 winners at home to St Finian’s Swords. The visitors got off to a good start with points from Conor Halpin and Stephen Donnelly, and despite a point from the home side Finian’s extended their lead following a goal and a point from Scott Brennan.

However, some poor decision-making let Geraldine Morans back into the game, and having reeled off three unanswered scores they then levelled from a penalty.

Points from Eoin O’Connor and Cian McCabe (with Geraldine Morans scoring in between) would see Finian’s back in front at the break – 1-5 to 1-4.

However the Swords side had a man sent off with 20 minutes go and it was uphill from there, with James Sullivan and Eoin O’Connor their only two scorers after the break.

In Division 6 O’Dwyer’s were comfortable 1-17 to 1-6 winners away to St Jude’s, with John Fallon (1-1), Jude O’Sullivan (0-5), Bill Staunton (0-3), Arron Keenan (0-3), Tristan Cawley (0-2), Micheal Jules, Conor Cleary and Ciaran Morrisey making the scoresheet on the day.

Finally, goals in each half from Ben O’Brien (1-3) and Josh Enright (1-1) helped Garristown to a 2-12 to 0-10 victory against St Sylvester’s, with Seán Gormley, Shane Kane and Scott Ennis performing best for the successful home side.