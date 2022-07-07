Former Rush Credit Union manager charged with theft of almost €900,000

The former manager of Rush Credit Union has appeared in court charged with the theft of almost €900,000 following an investigation into fraud at the financial institution.

Anne Butterly (65), Channel Road, Rush appeared before Balbriggan District Court charged with 35 counts of theft on dates between 2009 and 2016.

Detective Garda Michael Owens gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said he met Butterly by appointment at Balbriggan Garda Station this morning where he cautioned the defendant and charged her with 35 counts of theft.

Detective Garda Owens said

Butterly replied to three of the charges after caution.

In reply to one she said: “I can’t remember with him”.

Butterly said: “Seems to be the same amount on two occasions. I don’t think I would have done this” in relation to another charge.

“That €40,000 came out and went back in within two days I’m nearly sure” she replied to a further charge.

The accused made no reply to the other 32 charges.

Detective Garda Owens said there was no objection to bail.

Defence solicitor Siobhan McNeilis said the accused has no fixed income and relies on her husband’s social welfare.

At Balbriggan District Court, Judge Joanne Carroll remanded Butterly on bail on her own bond of €100 to September 1st for the service of the Book of Evidence. She directed the defendant to surrender her passport and provide a mobile phone number to gardaí.