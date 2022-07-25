Former Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó’Rodaigh says holding office was ‘greatest honour of my life’

By her own admission, Labour Party councillor Seána Ó’Rodaigh is “exhausted”, having just recently completed her year-long term as Mayor of Fingal.

And well she might be, having attended approximately 160 public engagements during her year as Mayor, as well as chairing council meetings and holding down a teaching career.

But Cllr Ó’Rodaigh is far from complaining; as she hastily adds she is glad to have had the “privilege” of being Mayor of Fingal this past year.

The former Mayor of Fingal speaks to The Fingal Independent about her year in office, and how if she had the opportunity, she’d do it all over again.

“I’m exhausted but it was absolutely a brilliant year, the greatest honour of my life without a doubt. But by the time it came to the end of it I was happy how it went but I was ready to hand on the chain as well, because it’s a really really busy role. But I was delighted with how it went, I gave it my all and I hope I did a good enough job.

“I was surprised with the amount of work involved, completely surprised. It’s technically a part-time role, so I was working part-time and teaching part-time as well. It’s full-time in other councils but it’s not deemed full-time in our council.”

In reality then, the role of Mayor of Fingal, with 160 public engagements per year, requires full-time commitment, though it’s considered a part-time role.

In January and February alone there were 50 hours of Development Plan meetings over a two-and-a-half-week period, so that does not leave much room for so-called part-time Mayoral duties.

It seems that taking on the role of Mayor requires one to go above and beyond the call of duty, but for Cllr Ó'Rodaigh, it was wholly worthwhile, as she explains: “I learned loads and I absolutely loved it, and it made me realise that I want to stay in politics, which is probably a good thing.

“The highlights were first of all getting out and seeing how vast Fingal is, so getting to see the lengths and breadth of the county. Then meeting really the community heroes in every community in Fingal, and seeing the work they do in a very quiet way.

"Then there were a couple of stand-out moments where I would have dealt with I suppose people we don’t really hear from or see from that much. So there were two brilliant events, one with teenagers from migrant backgrounds called “Creating a Space for Intercultural Dialogue”, and they invited stakeholders from all kinds of organisations and posed questions to them. We got to hear their lived experience, which was quite shocking to be honest, and then we came back six months later to follow up on it, so that was really good.

“Then there was the Older Person's Council, and it was hearing their voices and their concerns. The Ukrainian crisis as well, that was definitely a stand out moment when we invited members of the community and they had literally just arrived into Ireland, and that was highly highly emotional.”

Another highlight of Cllr Ó’Rodaigh’s, she says, was a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Palestine as part of a council delegation invited by the Mayor of Ramallah.

Then there were the Mayor awards, “a stand-out moment” in which she was able to thank and recognise so many people in the community for their tireless work.

Given there are so many issues facing Fingal, Did Cllr Ó’Rodaigh achieve what she set out to achieve as Mayor?

“I was really happy because I went into politics because I wanted particularly youth mental health to be prioritised and anywhere I went I would have spoken about that. I’m involved in the Planet Youth project in Fingal with North Dublin Drug and Alcohol Task Force, so it was great to see that being developed.

“And also there’s the thing about women in politics, the other reason I went into it, and I really saw the benefit and the difference there is when women’s voices are represented, not just on the council but in leadership roles in any kind of community organisations. So the women's caucus was set up, and it’s certainly not perfect and it’s not going as well as I would like it to go, but we set it up and hopefully we’re going to be able to get more women to get involved.”

A lot has happened in Fingal over the past year, but what would Cllr Ó’Rodaigh say is the biggest issue facing the county?

“Obviously housing is the number one – myself and Duncan and the Labour team were doing clinics all over Fingal, so we’re aware of the cost of living crisis that’s hitting people, but housing was the number one issue.

"Literally, people have nowhere to go, there’s no supply and they’re facing homelessness and a situation that they never thought they would be in. So that is definitely the number one issue as far as I can see in Fingal.

"But as Mayor, it’s kind of a different role to that, while you're still doing your councillor role and representing those people, it would be kind of a different level, it’s kind of above politics. But housing and the cost of living issues would definitely be the number one issues that I would deal with.”

When asked about the importance of the role of Mayor of Fingal Cllr Ó'Rodaigh confesses she was “very surprised” for the level of respect shown to the office. It is this, she says, which made it such a “privilege” to be Mayor.

She said: “No matter where I went, I think people were very happy to be represented by someone in the role of Mayor and to have an official person who represents them, be it in a ceremonial role or at more official engagements.

"I think a lot of it is to celebrate the good things that are happening in our community as well. Then for example with the Ukrainian crisis that the Mayor can step up and take a role of leadership in particular issues.

"So I do think it's a very very important role and it's one that very few people have the privilege to experience. When you do you really see the depth of work that the council does, a lot of people just think of roads and infrastructure, but it’s so much broader than that.”

Given how busy the role of Mayor is, and the sometimes unreasonable demands placed upon the Mayor, would Cllr Ó’Rodaigh hold the office again if the opportunity arose?

“You don’t get the chance to do it again, generally, but I would do it again. I absolutely loved it and I love people, so if you love people you’re going to enjoy the role of being Mayor. My approach is that we try and get on with each other, I’m not for being adversarial or to cause hassle with the executive, that’s not the way I do things.

"So I would do it again, there was way more highlights than lowlights, and really getting to meet as many people as I did in the capacity that I did was a real honour.”