Former Garda Sergeant is swapping ‘the beat’ for ‘the Bar’

A Garda sergeant who was based in Swords until recently is about to embark on a new career as a barrister after more than 30 years in the force.

Andrew Digan, who qualified as a barrister in 2012, will officially retire from An Garda Síochána in June. He is due to start a year of ‘devilling’ with a more senior barrister in October before going on to practice in criminal law.

Mr Digan first joined the guards in 1991 and has worked in some of the capital’s busiest stations, dealing with everything from armed robberies to serious gangland crime.

He cut his teeth at Kevin Street, where he spent 10 of his 14 years there in the detective unit. From here, he transferred to detective units at Fitzgibbon Street and later Raheny.

After being promoted, Mr Digan was based in Dundalk for a short period before serving as sergeant in charge at Cabra, Finglas and Coolock Garda stations.

After working for the Crime Legal Division at Garda Headquarters, he began a two-year stint in Swords, where he will finish out an impressive career spanning three decades.

During his time in Swords, Mr Digan was asked to set up a system where he represented gardaí from the DMR North Division in summons court, which freed up significant policing resources for other duties.

Spending every day in the Criminal Courts of Justice helped influence his decision to put his barrister-in-law qualification to good use.

Before being called to the bar, he completed a diploma in legal studies at King’s Inn in 2009 – juggling evening classes with his day job as a guard – and then did a two-year degree.

Not content with these prestigious academic credentials, which were achieved at significant financial cost, Mr Digan also received an advanced diploma in data protection law in 2020.

He sees his departure from the force as more of a change of career than a retirement and believes studying law made him a better guard.

“I was in a lot of situations, particularly in busy stations like Finglas and Coolock, when you had to think on your feet,” he said. “My legal background made me consider the consequences of anything I might say in relation to further investigations or how I dealt with people.”

Mr Digan, a father of one, described the Garda Síochána as “a fantastic organisation” and admits he will miss aspects of the job.

“I’ve met some great people over the course of my career, but it’s time to move on and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead,” he said. “I’m 52, so hopefully I still have something left to give.

“The whole thing is a bit daunting, particularly as I won’t be earning any money for the first year while devilling. But I feel it is now time to retire as a guard and advance my own career.”

He added: “We need the Garda but we also need a strong legal profession and have checks and balances on both sides.”