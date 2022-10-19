Former Credit Union building could house new library for Donabate

The former Credit Union at Ballisk in Donabate is to be considered as a location for a new Donabate Library.

Cllr Adrian Hench (FF) explained: “At a very positive briefing from both the EconomicEnterprise and the Architects Department of Fingal County Council we were informed that they are in the preliminary stages of confirming the former home of Donabate Credit Union will be regenerated and modernised to become the new home of Donabate Library.

“Cllr Paul Mulville and I have pushed hard initially to convince Fingal County Council to purchase this landmark iconic building at the heart of our local community from the Credit Union and also to ensure whatever future the building has is only reserved for community usage.

“This of course also allows for the significant space currently occupied at Donabate Portrane Community Centre for the library to also return back into community usage, a potential win win for our growing local community. The initial capital cost put aside for this transfer to take place is €0.5 million with overall funding of €2 million allocated to this project.,

“This matter is a headed item at the next meeting of the full council and this will give councillors the opportunity to question the executive further on this proposal on behalf of our local community.

“While I fully recognise many people locally would have preferred to see this iconic building converted into a Garda Station, it was confirmed that the Department of Justice/OPW and An Garda Siochana did not express an interest in the building.

“It is early days yet with this proposal but I’m pleased to see this much-loved building delivered by the good people of Donabate Portrane will continue to serve our local community by the provision of a modem day library for generations to come.

“It is only proper that this magnificent building delivered through the hard work of the Donabate Portrane local community by initially building a local credit union will now continue to serve the needs of our local communities into the future as a modern day library.

“At the same time the space given back to our local community centre will make a massive difference as a space for so many current and indeed future looking community groups and organisations.”