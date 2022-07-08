Former Balbriggan ETNS teacher all set to face challenging new roles

James Hayden, a former teacher of Balbriggan ETNS and Malahide resident undoubtedly has his work cut out for him.

Having recently been appointed as Principal of St Malachy’s BNS in Edemore and been elected as Chairman of Cumann na mBunscol, Áth Cliath, the seasoned educator faces his own dose of homework over the coming weeks.

However, The Tipperary native has already enthusiastically settled into his new school, and is now gearing up for the 100th anniversary of Cumann na mBunscol, an “autonomous National Federation of Primary Schools promoting Gaelic Games.”

James, who spent 15 years teaching in Balbriggan ETNS, speaks The Fingal Independent about his past and future roles.

“I started my teaching career in Milverton National School, that was in 2006. In 2007 I joined Balbriggan Educate Together and I worked there until literally last week, when I took over as Principal where I am now in St Malachy’s Edenmore.”

Having worked for 15 years in Balbriggan ETNS, how did James enjoy his time at the school?

“Absolutely brilliant, I loved every bit of it, I was very involved in the sports and actually funny enough Balbriggan Cricket Club was almost the perfect fit for our school, because a lot of children who went to the school, their family histories were into cricket.

“I worked with all the organisations in Balbriggan, Balbriggan Meals on Wheels, the library, we had a great connections with them all and with the other schools around.

"We got involved in the Fingal League, and then of course I was with Cumann na mBunscol in 2007 on the athletics committee, then I was on the central committee as well for about four years and now I’ve taken over as Chairperson.”

Why did James decide to leave Balbriggan ETNS?

"I was looking out for a principal’s job for my career I suppose, looking for a school similar, very different in many ways, but similar to my own school. So the new school has lots more resources, smaller classes, and the opportunity to lead in a school like that was exactly what I wanted.”

James says he is doing “absolutely brilliant” in his new school so far. Living in Malahide, it’s "even easier to get to work,” he says. However, he says the links he has with Balbriggan and Skerries “are for life.”

He’s still involved with Portmarnock AFC in soccer and St Sylvester’s underage with the GAA, and he says “that will never change”, "I’m a Fingal man and that will stay.”

On becoming Chairperson of Cumann na mBunscol Áth Cliath, he says: “I’d been Secretary of the athletics committee for many years and that’s a huge organisational thing, and I knew taking over as principal that I’d have to cut down.

"Then I was asked would I be willing to put my name forward, and it all happened after that, so I am now Chairperson of the Cumann and the Principal of St Malachy’s!”

James faces many challenges, but with his enthusiasm and love for education and Gaelic games, he is surely set for success.