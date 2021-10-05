Form team Swords are hit for six by Rangers

DIVISION 1 SUNDAY SWORDS CELTIC 2 NEWTOWN RANGERS 6 SWORDS Celtic’s five-match winning streak was comprehensively ended last Wednesday night as the promotion chasers fell to a big defeat on home soil. Newtown Rangers put six goals past them after an uncharacteristically poor defensive display. However, Swords created and failed to take a series of chances of their own and on another day this could have been even more of a high-scoring affair. Lewis Skelly and Chris Gough scored Swords’ goals, one in each half, but the hosts were always playing catch-up against the visitors who made a very fast start at Balheary Reservoir. Newtown were relegated from the Senior Sunday grade last season and have had a mixed start to life in this tier. Swords, on the other hand, another relegated side with aspirations to bounce straight back, have been more consistent, winning seven of their first nine games prior to this chastening defeat. They started slowly in the mid-week clash and were made to pay, finding themselves two goals down inside 20 minutes. Missing a number of key players, Swords were still lining out with a strong enough team not to give goals away as sloppily as they did. Skelly’s goal shortly before half-time reduced the arrears, but a similarly slow start to the second half swiftly ended those hopes and they were trailing 4-1 by the time Chris Gough scored at the mid-way point of the half. Swords now have to wait a couple of weeks for their next fixture, so Bobby Browne’s side won’t have an immediate chance to right the wrongs of this loss. SWORDS CELTIC: Stephen Trimble, Darren Brewster, Graham Duff, Robbie Lambe, Gavin Logan, Sean Kelly, Tom McCarthy, Chris Gough, Steven Doyle, Owen Jones, Lewis Skelly.