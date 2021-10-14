Fitter and sliotar: one focus for Falvey

St Sylvester’s Kieran Falvey battles for possession with Conor Berrigan of Erin's Isle during their Intermediate Hurling Championship clash at Broomfield. Picture: Fintan Clarke

HIS father Noel hails from the Crotta O’Neills club in a patch of south Kerry predominantly known for the small ball.

As such St Sylvester’s defender Kieran Falvey was probably always going to lean toward the sliotar.

He had played both codes up until about seven years ago when a cruciate injury sustained playing with the junior footballers put him out for a couple of months.

Like the six million dollar man, he came back bigger and stronger as the good folk down in Santry Sports Clinic had the technology to rebuild him.

Now 32, Falvey is still enjoying his hurling and Saturday sees him up against Naomh Mearnog in the Intermediate Championship quarter-final, a tie he is relishing.

“Our club pitches are divided by one fence, so the rivalry between the two clubs is massive,” he said.

“Growing up we wouldn’t have seen that much of either at senior level. They were always a league above us and any time we played them in a friendly, they normally got the better of us.”

All of that began to change in the middle of the last decade when the two sides met in a crucial Division 2 league game and Mearnog’s win that day sent Sylvester’s down.

The battle lines were drawn and when the two sides came up against each other in the championship in 2016, Sylvester’s prevailed following late points from Stephen Keogh and Simon Owens.

Falvey was in the forwards that day, but Syls manager Declan McGrath had other plans for him.

“I had Declan as a football manager and I was playing corner back, so he thought it would be a good idea to try me out in defence for the hurlers and I haven’t looked back since.

“I enjoy defence more. You’re able to attack the ball and come out with it, and having played up front myself you get to know what sort of runs your opponent is going to make.”

Falvey was involved in a fascinating duel with Erin’s Isle’s Connor Berrigan the weekend before last, and he admits it was a tussle that really had him on his toes.

“He’s a good player, and hard to defend against because he can play off both sides, so we have had some good battles over the years.”

In what was Sylvester’s final group game, defeat to Erin’s Isle by a point following a late free from Graham King Williams cast a spell of gloom over the folk in Broomfield - albeit briefly - and this weekend’s encounter will be seen as a reprieve.

‘We really thought we were out of the championship, but once we found out we had gone through on scoring difference we were raring to go again.”

Falvey will be no stranger to the big occasion. At 18 he starred up front for Sylvester’s in their Junior Championship winning campaign which extended into Leinster when the Malahide men captured the provincial crown with victory over Edenderry from Offaly. Along with Alan Morris, he is the sole surviving member from that year and he feels he still has a lot to offer.

“The injury to my cruciate allowed me to sort out a few bad habits and I’m certainly looking after myself better now even when it comes down to stretching.

“You look at the likes of Mossy Quinn who is still going strong, so I feel I have a lot more hurling left in me and the lads around me make it easier of course!”