First ever 'Darkness into Light' walk is coming to Rivervalley in Swords, this weekend

John Manning

a local group of volunteers have taken it upon themselves to organise the first ever Darkness into Light walk in Swords, this Saturday morning.

As dawn breaks, you are invited to take part in the event to raise money and awareness for the valuable work of Pieta House.

The walk will leave from Rivervalley Community Centre in Swords at 4.15am and everyone is welcome to take part.

Fingal has partaken in the event since its inception with walks in Malahide and Skerries in the past but this is the first time there has been a formal. organised walk for the cause in Fingal’s county town of Swords.

You can get much more information on how to take part at darknessintolight.ie or on the ‘SwordsDIL’ Facebook page.

