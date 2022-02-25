Fireworks and leprechauns as St Patrick’s Day festivities set to return to Fingal with a bang!

Fingal turns green this March as St Patrick’s Day celebrations return with no less than six parades to be held in the county next Month.

Festivities kick off at 11am in Swords, followed by Blanchardstown at 12pm; Rush at 1pm; Lusk 1.30pm; Balbriggan 2pm; and Skerries 3pm.

Open to all community and business organisations, this year’s St Patrick’s Day parades are themed on ‘Clean, Green on March 17’, in line with Fingal County Council’s climate change policy, with a strong focus on active travel.

A special ‘Come Cycle’ initiative has been planned for March 17 which should delight the young ones, where families have been invited to walk, push buggies or cycle at the end of the parade.

The ‘greening’ of 20 buildings in Fingal will also take place, including Rush library; Floraville, Skerries, Round Tower, Lusk; Castleknock Church; Casino, Malahide, Swords Castle, Draíocht, Blanchardstown library; and Ballyboughal.

Cultural events include CUA in concert at the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre; St Patrick’s Day Traditional Music Session, also at the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre; Mary Coughlan, Draíocht Arts Centre; Halcyon Days, Draoícht Arts Centre; and The Dubliners Show, Draíocht Arts Centre.

A special ‘Remembrance and Recognition’ event will be held on the Coast Road, Malahide at 8pm on Friday March 18 proceeding with a moment of reflection for all that has been lost in the pandemic.

This is be followed by a fantastic fireworks display in recognition of all members of the community who have worked tirelessly in helping others over the past two years in the fight against Covid-19.

Concerts also return to Malahide Demesne this year, including Dermot Kennedy June 25, Picture This June 26 2022, Kodaline June 27 2022, and others also in June.

Finally, the ever-popular ‘Flavours of Fingal’ returns this year on July 2 and July 3 2022.

Fingal County Council has already began to engage with local businesses for this year's ‘Flavours of Fingal’, which it has said is “delighted” to bring back to the county this year.

A presentation on this year’s outdoor Fingal events was given at a recent full meeting of the council.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seana Ó’Rodaigh welcomed the news and said she was "delighted” to see the return of the Malahide Demesne concerts and also the ‘Flavours of Fingal.’