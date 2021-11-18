Fins into last four as Mearnog crash out

St Maur’s Sean Donnelly in action against St Annes during their Under-21 'C' match. Picture: Fintan Clarke

Paul Jones (St Maur's) in action during the Under-21 'C' clash with St Annes.

Naomh Mearnog ran St Judes close in Saturday’s Under 21 ‘C’ Championship clash played in Portmarnock.

Two points from Simon Murphy had seen the Tymon North men open a three point lead at the first quarter, with Judes’ full forward Dylan Ryan then stretching the visitors lead shortly after the restart.

But with Rory O’Loughlin giving the home side a good attacking impetus down the flanks, Mearnog would counter two points on the bounce from Jack Keogh before Josh Phillips fired across the keeper into the far corner to put them ahead for the first time in the game.

However Jude’s were soon back in the ascendancy courtesy of two unanswered points from Ryan before Eoin Kenny beat the advancing Mearnog keeper with a left footed strike in the final action of the first half, 1-8 to 1-4.

Kenny added to his tally shortly after the restart before Mearnog applied more pressure through Keogh and Phillips to make it a one score game once more.

Judes would reply with points from Ciaran Morgan and Con McGennis before Mearnog substitute Liam Mullen saw an effort deflected away for a 45 which went unconverted.

A third point from Murphy would leave Judes up by six, their biggest lead of the game, and at the last water break they led 1-2 to 1-8.

But with eight minutes to go, Mearnog had got the deficit back to two and in a tight finish were denied the goal the needed when Corcoran saw his late effort blocked.

Judes now face Fingallians in the last four after the Swords men defeated Erin’s Isle on a 1-18 to 0-7 scoreline, with free taker Mickey Coll grabbing the goal on a day when Killian Murphy ran the show for the home side, while Sean O’Neill was another to feature.

St Maur’s, having trailed by just two points at the break, eventually lost to St Annes a 2-10 to 2-4 scoreline and were already chasing the game by the time Adam Kelly Kiernan (penalty) and Paul Jones got late goals for the home side, with keeper Liam Doran, having come out of goal for the second half, setting up the penalty.

Also making the scoresheet were Andy Doran, Brad O’Hare and Micheal Leonard.

In the Under 21 E championship Ciaran McGrath and Ciaran Doyle both found the back of the net for St Finian’s in their 2-13 to 2-8 defeat away to Trinity Gaels, while in the F championship St Margaret’s were resounding 8-24 to 0-2 winners over O’Tooles on Wednesday, with Jack Murphy grabbing 1-6 from midfield, while Leon McGuiness (3-1), Connor Shanahan, Charlie Madigan, Jamie McGuiness Jason Shanahan and Rory Dwyer chipped in with good scores.