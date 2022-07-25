Fins do it Howard’s way in derby

Mark Phelan's two goals for Naomh Mearnog were ultimately in vain.

The other big derby played in the Intermediate Championship on Saturday saw Naomh Mearnog take on Fingallians in what was the fifth championship meeting between the two since 2021.

Two goals from Mark Phelan put the home side in the driving seat, but the introduction of TJ Howard (1-4) at half-time would ultimately change the course of the game.

But Mearnog, having lost Stan Kinnane to a second yellow, were eventually reeled in, with Howard’s goal drawing Fingallians level with five minutes to go and Mick Rock and Cianan Markey sending over the winning points as Fingallians prevailed on a 1-23 to 3-14 scoreline.

That win leaves Fingallians on top of group two with two wins from two following their 39-point win over Judes in mid-week.

Naomh Mearnog now drop to fourth place, but their seven-point win over Clanna Gael Fontenoy last Wednesday - where Liam Mullin registered 0-12 - still leaves them in a good place to make the knockout stages.

In the Junior A, Skerries Harps, following their promotion to Division 4, got a foretaste of things to come as they suffered back-to-back defeats to Good Counsel Liffey Gaels and Commercials.

Good Counsel, who travelled with a squad of 30, were led by former Dublin hurler Ben Quinn as they prevailed by a seven-point margin.

And a below-strength Skerries side then suffered a second defeat to Commercials, the highest ranked team in the competition, on a 1-26 to 0-18 scoreline, with Simon Connolly registering 10 points for the visitors.

In Junior B, St Finian’s Swords recorded a dramatic 0-16 to 2-9 win at home to St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh, with points from Eoin O’Connor moving them clear with two minutes remaining.

In Junior C Wild Geese got their group campaign off to a great start with a 4-12 to 1-12 win over championship contenders Whitehall Colmcille last Tuesday week.

With stand-in keeper Tom Kennedy producing three terrific first-half saves, Wild Geese lost Jack Murphy to a second yellow early in the second period but pushed on, with Jack Roberts and Lorcan McMahon their top performers up front.

They followed that up with a 1-18 to 0-7 win away to Trinity Gaels on Sunday, with Murphy grabbing the goal for Wild Geese.

Meanwhile, in Junior D, St Joseph’s OCB conceded a whopping 14 goals and 36 points in their two games last week against Round Towers Lusk and St Patrick’s Donabate.

The second of these, played at Fairview Park on Sunday, saw the ref blow for full-time 15 minutes early as Donabate recorded a 6-16 to 0-3 win, with Brian Hanley and Kieran Keary registering 2-2 apiece.