Fins’ bid for last four takes a ‘Knock’

There was disappointment for Fingallians in Saturday’s Under-21 B Championship quarter-final, with Castleknock edging them out on a 3-10 to 2-14 scoreline in Lawless Park.

Castleknock opened up a three point lead early on before Eoin O’Connor (2-6) got them off the mark with a goal.

A second three-pointer from Graham O’Brien and points from O’Connor, Darragh Beresford would see Fingallians ahead at the break on a 3-5 to 1-9 scoreline.

The second half was a tighter affair, but a Castleknock goal just after the break would prove crucial, with Fingallians left to rue some missed wides.

Best on the day for Fingallians were Darragh Foley, Craig Smith and Jamie Connell in defence, while Darragh Power gave a strong display in midfield. Others to work hard for Fingallians were Killian Murphy, Graham O’Brien and Harry Keely.

In the C championship, Skerries Harps - fielding their first Under-21 hurling team in the club’s history - were edged out by Faughs on a 3-13 to 1-12 scoreline despite a number of scores from Simon Connolly.

Naomh Mearnog went down on a 1-22 to 1-18 scoreline at home to St Brigids in a tight contest played up in Portmarnock.

Brigid’s found the back of the net early on led to lead by three at the end of the first water break and had built up a substantial lead heading into the second half - 1-13 to 0-8.

With the Mearnog defence working well under sustained pressure and Josh Phillips, Conor Archer and Liam Mullin keeping the scoreboard ticking over, they got the deficit back to four by the final quarter break.

But despite a late goal off a free from Mullin, Mearnog were unable to close the gap on a day when Daniel Maddock, Mark O’Callagan and Eoin Kelly performed well at the back.

In the E championship there were three walkovers given, the only game going ahead seeing Wild Geese go down on a 3-9 to 1-27 scoreline, their goals coming from Lorcan McMahon (2) and David Monks.

In the Minor B Championship semi-final Fingallians went down on a 3-17 to 0-14 scoreline at home to Ballinteer St Johns, with Gordon Rodgers and Oisin Johnston their main scorers.

Fingallians also went down on a 2-13 to 0-7 scoreline against Castleknock in the Minor E semi-final, with Greg Peyton registering 0-3, while in the Minor B Shield semi Tomas Hegarty, Paul Fynes, Evan Carthy, Shane Kennedy and Jack Mitchell were the main scorers for St Maur’s in their 3-11 to 3-17 defeat to Craobh Chiarain.