Fins and Finian’s push for top spot

Evan Carthy of St Maur's gets the better of Castleknock’s Neil Hogan in Rush on Friday evening. Picture: Fintan Clarke

Ahead of Sunday’s Division 2 clash with Raheny, St Sylvester’s picked up an important point away to Naomh Fionnbarra in mid-week, with a free from Eamon McLoughney with the last puck of the game earning a 1-18 to 2-15 draw for the Malahide men.

In Division 3 injuries to Danny Lynch and Shane Howard saw Fingallians field an experimental half back line as they defeated Kevins on a 1-21 to 1-13 scoreline.

A foul on impressive corner forward Mark Cullen set up the all-important penalty which Gordon Rodgers converted in a game where Ian Kennedy was again the key man for them in defence.

Victory leaves Fingallians two points off top spot which is currently shared between Setanta, Clontarf and the division’s top scorers Castleknock. The latter faced St Maur’s on Friday night, but the Dublin 15 outfit were playing catch-up early on following two goals from former Dublin hurler Eoghan Conroy.

Castleknock, however, levelled by the change of ends and in a tight second half Conroy was almost in for a third goal and had a late 20-metre free stopped on the line as the away side held out for a 1-18 to 2-12 win.

On the night JM Sheridan was very accurate off the frees, while Evan Carthy was outstanding in defence.

The return of Tommy Kinnane saw Naomh Mearnog claim a 0-25 to 1-22 draw away to Commercials in mid-week, the former Dublin under-age defender registering 1-6 in a game where Liam Mullin (0-9) also made a sizeable contribution.

Mearnog followed that up with a 0-20 to 1-16 win at home to Naomh Olaf to move themselves away from the bottom of the table.

In Division 5 St Finian’s registered their fourth win on the bounce, with Eoin O’Connor grabbing both goals in their 2-18 to 0-15 victory away to St Pat’s Palmerstown. That leaves Finian’s two points off the top alongside Skerries Harps who were 3-15 to 0-14 winners away to Naomh Fionnbarra. That victory came at a cost, with Harps’ top forward David Graham breaking a finger, an injury that is likely to leave him out for six weeks.

In Division 6 St Sylvester’s are level on points with leaders Civil Service after a 2-15 to 0-11 win at home to Erins Isle.

Alan Kenny registered 1-7 for the Malahide outfit and Tom Bennett got their second goal with the last puck of the game.

Wild Geese lie comfortable in mid-table following a win in midweek away to St Judes.

In the final seconds of their Division 7 match Round Towers Lusk were reeled in as a late goal secued a point for Crumlin – 0-16 to 1-13.

St Patrick’s Donabate were 4-11 to 1-14 winners at home to Kevins, with a first-half goal from Kieran Keary (1-3) sending them on their way to victory and Brian Hanley and Cormac Kelly also hitting the target.