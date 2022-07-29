Fins ace loving a different ball game with Dub Masters

Raising a family, coaching two juvenile teams and playing club football, not to mention throwing in his lot with the Dublin Masters team, might be considered a handful, but Fingallians man Ritchie Herity is loving every minute of it.

As Dublin prepare for this Saturday’s play-off game against Donegal, Herity has been reflecting on his three seasons with the Blues.

Part of the Fingallians team that won the AFL Division 2 title under former Roscommon All-Star Harry Keegan, Herity - a no-nonsense midfielder in his day - has brought that competitive edge to a Dublin Masters team who are looking to go the full distance this time round having lost the last two deciders to Donegal and Tyrone.

Herity found himself picking up the large ball once more after clubmate Peter Murtagh suggested he give it a try, and almost immediately he fell in love with the set-up.

“I hadn’t played that much football at that stage, but the training was very good and it’s very competitive.

“We do all ball work. As far as doing 10 laps of the field, that day is gone. You wouldn’t see too many 40-year-olds doing that now!” he joked.

Herity found himself up against players he had once done battle with on the field, but from the moment he set foot in the dressing-room there was never a sense of feeling out of place.

“Ah there would have been plenty of rivalries, but it wasn’t one bit strange. The lads were very welcome.

“it’s a very good environment and at the end of the day it’s all about family. You know, kids are getting to see their parents play and they are mad to get into the team photos after the game. There might be 20 or more of them in the shot.”

For Herity it’s that environment that has made him come back for more, despite those two previous losses.

“Its not really about the medals for me, it’s more about the participation and the friends you make for life.

“I’m married to a Mayo woman and we’ve beaten them twice already, so you can imagine the banter.”

Father of a new-born child, Herity also coaches his two girls in the Juvenile section. He has seen the club grow and believes that more resources need to be made available to meet the growing demand.

“The club has grown massively and we’ve a great set-up. We are very lucky, but we need more playing pitches.

“From outside looking in, it probably looks like we have a great set-up, and we do, but we need more.”

And he has has seen first-hand the positive effects it has has on the community.

“We have over 90 teams in the club, but it’s not just us. Every club is expanding and for parents its what kids get out of GAA. They are developing life skills on and off the pitch.”

Herity believes that any expense will be of long-term benefit.

“Our ladies section is massive, We have 500 ladies registered to play, but I’d urge the powers that be to start up more resources.

“Now the councils are putting money into facilities for kids to play GAA all year long and it’s the biggest investment and best money they will spend.”

Returning to Saturday’s game, Dublin, by virtue of their win over London two weekends ago, play Donegal in a repeat of the 2020 decider.

Now a seasoned campaigner, Herity hasn’t enough words of praise for the back-room staff.

“The management team of Martin Hughes, Paul Murray and Niall Ryan are very committed and AIG have been very good to us too, and especially John Gillick from AIG. He plays with us and he’s been very good to us. Anything we’ve asked for we’ve got back.”