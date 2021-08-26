Finn-tastic news as Finn nets Super League move

Jamie Finn in action for the Republic of Ireland during their international friendly against Iceland in Reykjavik this summer. Photo by Eythor Arnason/Sportsfile

HOT on the heels of Val Adedokun’s dream move to Premier League club Brentford, another of Fingal’s finest is on the way to England’s top flight.

Shelbourne FC today confirmed that their senior international midfielder Jamie Finn, who like Adedokun hails from Swords, has joined FA Women’s Super League side Birmingham City Women.

Jamie, who is a product of the Shelbourne FC Academy and has been with Shels since she was 13, was the only Irish National League player in the starting line-up for the recent international against Iceland but will now line out in one of the top women’s leagues in the world.

Commenting on the move, Shelbourne said: “Though Jamie’s loss will be felt by the team, we are delighted to see a pathway for our players to continue to develop to the game’s highest level.

“Jamie has enjoyed brilliant games in the Republic of Ireland international team in recent years and is a great example to everyone from our younger players in the FAI Women’s National League squad to those starting out in the Academy that great success is achievable.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Jamie for many brilliant memories at the Reds and wish her the best of success at the highest level of the game.”