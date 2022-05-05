Finian’s win battle of Saints

Donal Redmond clears his lines for St Finian's Swords during their Feile Division 4 final win against St Peregrines. Picture: @niall_fennessy

ST FINIAN’S SWORDS 6-7

ST PEREGRINES2-7

St FINIAN’S Swords made it back-to-back Feile triumphs following this terrific 12-point win over St Peregrines in the Division 4 Cup decider at Parnell Park.

Finian’s got off to a strong start and although unlucky not to find the target with a number of early attempts, they eventually settled into the game to lead 3-3 to 0-4 at the break.

An early goal from Liam Galvin saw them extend their lead after the restart before Peregrines applied some pressure to reduce the deficit back to three points.

However St Finian’s held their nerve to confirm victory when registering 2-4 without reply.

On the day there were really strong displays by Liam Fennessy at full back, Ryan Doyle at wing back, captain Tom Kennedy at centre back and both midfielders - Cathal Kettle and vice-captain Donal Redmond - while Oisin O’Hea and Liam Galvin led the forward line, scoring 4.3 between them.

Tom Fahey having a great first half at wing forward before he moved into goal for the second half and pulled off three excellent saves.

Overall it was a great performance by all the lads on the day, with the entire panel of 24 being heavily involved in all of the games throughout the campaign.

The coaches would like to thank all of the supporters who travelled to Parnell Park to cheer on their team and the lads are now looking forward to playing some Division 3 hurling for the rest of the year.

Scorers: Liam Galvin 3.2, Oisin O’Hea 1.1, Fionn Ryan 1-0, Tom Fahey 1-0, Donal Redmond 0-2, Cathal Kettle 0-1, Callum Murray 0-1.

St FINIAN’S U15 FEILE NA GAEL PANEL: Alex McDonnell, Bajro Dzilic, Callum Murray, Cathal Kettle, Conor Laird, Daniel Dodrill, Daniel Markey, Darragh Satell, Donal Boyd, Donal Redmond, Eoin O’Neill, Fionn Ryan, Harry Lynam, Jack Ryan, Jamie Dockery, John Elder, Liam Galvin, Liam Walsh, Oisin O ‘Hea, Ryan Doyle, Tom Fahey, Tom Kennedy.