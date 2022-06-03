Fingal’s response to Biodiversity Plan ‘unacceptable to the people of Swords’ says local councillor

Independent Swords councillor, Joe Newman is calling on the council to set aside adequate financial and human resources to ensure the success of the upcoming Biodiversity Plan.

May 24 saw the official launch of the 2022-2030 draft Biodiversity Action Plan.

Cllr Newman said: “This is a well laid out policy to protect biodiversity across Fingal. The concepts and actions span across issues like re-wilding and parkland enhancements and water quality issues. However, It was a great disappointment then to discover that 70 of the 100 Actions are to be abandoned.

“I see in The Executive summary states that: “the Biodiversity Plan is estimated at €4 million annually and would require about six full-time staff to co-ordinate the actions for the period 2022-2030. Neither the funding nor the extra staff resources can be made available by the council due to demands from other competing priorities.””

He added: “This is unacceptable to the people of Swords. There are recent homebuyers who decided in part to choose Swords because of our green infrastructure. Tidy Towns groups and long-term residents, meanwhile, have been striving for years to enhance the Swords’ public realm with new playing areas, better schools, and a Green Necklace to prevent the problems that come with unsustainable urban sprawl.

“We find now, according to the draft Policy, that a Master Plan for River Valley Regional Park is to be shelved, and I find that totally unacceptable.”

According to Cllr Newman, council officials are “keen” for Swords to be a “key” town in reaching housing targets but “will not invest in the quality of life that should come with progress.”

Cllr Newman said it appears that Fingal County Council “will ignore EU targets on biodiversity”, and “this should not be the case.”

He said the decision of the council “flies in the face of what Ireland, the EU and the planet requires.”

A response from Fingal County Council stated: "The Fingal Biodiversity Action Plan provides a framework for action over the next eight years, set out over 100 action points.

"Fingal County Council has placed special priority on 32 of these actions which it says are achievable with support from partners including Birdwatch Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and local Tidy Towns groups.

“Two online information sessions are planned to provide an opportunity to learn more about the Biodiversity Action Plan and ask questions of Fingal County Council’s Biodiversity Officer. Interested people can register for information sessions taking place on Wednesday, 15 June and Thursday, 23 June at https://consult.fingal.ie.

“The Council are asking the public to read the plan and share their feedback. They are encouraging individuals and organisations with an interest in climate action and nature conservation to get involved in planning to protect and enhance biodiversity for future generations."

The plan is available to view online and in council offices in Swords and Blanchardstown, and feedback can be submitted online at https://consult.fingal.ie or by email to biodiversity@fingal.ie until Tuesday, July 5 2022.

Postal submissions can also be sent and instructions for this process can be found online.