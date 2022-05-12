Fingal’s finest Niamh Fay wins her first fight at World Championships

Niamh Fay, pictured celebrating her gold medal at the European U22 Championships with parents Garry and Sharyn, has made a winning start at the World Championships in Turkey. Picture: Siobhan Taylor

BALLYBOUGHAL’S reigning European U22 featherweight Niamh Fay has made a superb start to the Women’s World Championships after winning her opening bout in Istanbul this afternoon.

The 19-year-old featherweight, competing at this level for the first time, showed no sign of nerves and looked hugely impressive in her bout against Modestine Munga Zalia of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

From the opening bell Niamh showed why she’s nicknamed Fast Hands Fay and the referee eventually stopped the contest in the second round after Zalia was hit with a volley of punches from her talented opponent.