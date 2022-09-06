Fingal’s finest Caldwell and Finn set sights on World Cup play-offs

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw and defender Diane Caldwell celebrate after their side's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier against Finland at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Jamie Finn tracks back as Heidi Kollanen of Finland attacks during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

IT was marketed as the biggest game in Irish women’s soccer history and Fingal’s finest Jamie Finn and Diane Caldwell were to the fore as the Republic beat Finland last week to secure a World Cup play-off place.

Substitute Lily Agg’s well-taken header in the 54th minute settled a contest that Ireland had, largely, been second best in.

Thirteen, unlucky for some, proved to be a good omen for Swords native Finn as the 1-0 victory marked her 13th cap for her country.

She lined out on the right side as a defensive midfielder, with Balbriggan native Caldwell at the heart of defence, and it was veteran Caldwell who almost scored on two occasions, smashing a header against the crossbar in the first half before having a shot smothered by the Finland keeper.

Today the Republic of Ireland are poised to bypass the first round of the upcoming World Cup play-offs - if they can win their final group game away to Slovakia.

Caldwell, incidentally, has recently put pen to paper with Women’s Super League club Reading after her contract with Manchester United expired.

She only made six appearances for United, the club she has supported all her life, with a thigh injury hampering her time there, but she has been rejuvenated playing under Kelly Chambers at Reading.

Speaking on her move to Reading, Caldwell said: “Kelly (Chambers) had a massive impact on me choosing to come here.

“I had many great conversations with her before arriving, including what she is looking for me to bring and her objectives for the upcoming season.

“The enthusiasm and faith that she’s shown in me has meant a lot. When you have a coach who expresses their desire to bring you to a club it instantly makes you feel attached and ready to fight for the shirt.”

While the season starts this Sunday, Caldwell, who turns 34 this coming weekend, will be raring to go after her experiences with Pauw’s team on the international stage.

She will face Liverpool - who have fellow Irish internationals Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan on their books - at home in her opening game for the Royals.

Meanwhile Birmingham’s season is already under way and they sit third on four points.

Finn hit the back of the net in their most recent fixture, before leaving to join up with the Ireland squad. She scored in the 82nd minute in a 4-0 win away to Sunderland.