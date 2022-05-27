Fingal’s Director of Housing outlines council approach to tackling the the county’s lengthy social housing waiting lists

Robert Burns took over as Director of Housing and Community Development at Fingal County Council, earlier this year and has taken on the challenge of delivering homes for over 6,000 people on our social housing waiting list.

Originally from Monaghan and Roscommon, Mr Burns has worked for councils in Clare and Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown but faces his biggest challenge yet, right here in Fingal.

Currently there are around 6,300 people in Fingal waiting for a council property to call home and in a recent interview with the Fingal Independent, the Director of Housing explained how the council intends to put a dent in those figures over the next few years.

Mr Burns said: “What appeals to me most, in taking this job, is the nature of the challenge. It’s probably the most pressing challenge we have in society right now and for some years, to provide social housing and affordable housing to people.

“There is a major concern that there is a squeezed middle that can neither afford to buy their own house outright or haven’t a low enough income to qualify for social housing and that’s having a very dramatic impact on people.”

He added: “Given the acuteness of the need, I think it’s a really important challenge. I guess I’m in this for public service and to try and do public good. I feel I have a set of skills that could lend themselves to helping to improve the situation.”

He sees his twin departments of Housing and Community Development as going hand-in-hand. Mr Burns explained: “Community Development is a very important element to it as well and I wouldn’t want to downplay that.”

“Sometimes decisions around housing and particularly historic decisions, can create a whole set of challenges that require a community response and that indeed, is the case for some parts of our county.”

Under the Government’s Housing for All policy, the council has targets to meet in terms of housing delivery over the next five years.

Mr Burns explained: “What we are looking at over the next five years, under the Goverment’s Housing for All policy is delivering about 3,600 new social homes throughout the county.”

He added: “We are also looking at providing almost 1,000 affordable homes. They will be houses for affordable sale that are sold at a discount to people on lower and middle incomes and cost rental homes which is another type of tenure which essentially is just covering the cost of the building and the management of new apartments, for example and then charging a rent based on that. So it’s not necessarily a market rent.”

He said the council is focused on delivering housing on its own lands but will use a variety of means to reach its targets from direct build to partnering with approved housing bodies and using the Part V system which mandates private developers to give up a certain percentage of their new builds for social and affordable housing.

Mr Burns said providing homes for the 6,300 people on Fingal’s social housing waiting list is “a challenge’ and “emphasises the urgent need for supply and housing solutions for various people”.