Fingal’s coast needs better sea swimming facilities as popularity of the pastime increases

A Fianna Fáil councillor has called on the council to carry out a comprehensive review and audit of swim facilities along the Fingal coast.

Cllr Adrian Henchy’s motion, tabled at a recent full meeting of the council, stated the purpose of this would be to improve and enhance these destinations as all year round venues to accommodate open sea water swimming.

This would be at key strategic locations, taking into account public toilets, changing rooms and storage faciltities, with a view to working in partnership with Swim Ireland, Open Sea Water Swimming and Bord Fáilte, the motion stated.

Speaking at the council meeting, Cllr Henchy said that one of the “positives” which had come from the recent pandemic was the surge in popularity for open sea swimming along the Fingal coast.

Cllr Henchy said he believed that with people now working from home and the recent “reconnection with nature”, open sea swimming was set to remain very popular in Fingal.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said he realised, however, that any such effort should be “100%” focused on safety.

Tragically, Cllr Henchy said, a Donabate open sea swimmer lost his life in the sea in 2021, and while he extended sympathies to the man’s wife and young family, he noted the activity was something the deceased had “loved” to take part in.

Cllr Henchy said he fully supported the work of Water Safety Ireland, but he did believe that open sea swimming facilities across the county could be improved upon.

Fingal County Council Chief Executive, AnnMarie Farrelly, responding to Cllr Henchy’s motion, said a key action in the council in recent months was the establishment of the Coastal Marine SPC (Strategic Policy Committee), to which this issue could be taken.

Ms Farrelly said she didn’t think it was “ever” going to be feasible to have a lifeguard at every bathing spot in Fingal, and she would urge “caution” about improving facilities at every location.

All of this, she said, needed to be considered before any investment, but this could be tailored and directed through the SPC.

Ms Farrelly said an assessment was needed to determine appropriate designated swimming areas, but that the popularity of sea swimming in the county was “beyond doubt.”

There was “a bit of work to be done” in tackling the issue, she said, but noted there was a cross-departmental and cross-political approach of the SPC was the most appropriate vehicle to do this.

A council official, also responding to Cllr Henchy’s motion, said she accepted that most people entering the water were experienced swimmers, but equally believed it was very important that the council “give off the right message” around water safety.

The council wanted to improve swim facilities, she said, but was also aware of the need to offer the public appropriate guidance.

There would be an issue recruiting additional lifeguards, she said, but this could be addressed within the context of the SPC.

Following the unanimous support of fellow councillors, Cllr Henchy’s motion was passed by the council.