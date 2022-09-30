Fingal’s best in business to be recognised at annual Chamber Awards

It’s time to honour, recognise and reward the success of the business community in the Fingal region.

Fingal Chamber organises these awards to create awareness of and highlight positive business, customer experience and sustainable business impact across all business sectors, private, public and charity.

Entry to the awards is free and is open to all businesses and organisations, both small and large, who operate in the Fingal region.

The awards appeal to business people who feel that they are working smarter than their competitors and want to create a business edge by promoting excellence in the quality of their products, services and customer experience.

Winning one of these awards raises a person or company’s profile, enhances their reputation and helps in attracting new business.

This year there are twenty-five award categories across the four sections. Entrants may nominate themselves or their own business, or nominate their boss, employees, or another business/organisation.

Each company can enter up to eight categories.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 30th September 2022 at 5:00 pm.

All finalists will receive valuable feedback on their submission from the panel of expert independent judges, while finalists in the Customer Experience Excellence Awards section will receive access to their detailed mystery shop results.

With the return of our online entry system, applicants can now begin working on their entries and save them to complete later. Multiple attachments can now also be added with ease to support any entry.

The winners will be announced at the prestigious black-tie Gala Awards Presentation Evening sponsored by Fingal County Council and hosted by RTÉ’s Marty Whelan on Friday, 18th November 2022 in the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport.

This is always a special night of celebration for the business community and a great opportunity to spend with colleagues or entertain clients.

To view the award categories and to start an application, please visit www.fingalchamber.ie/awards