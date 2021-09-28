Fingallians now in last chance saloon

FINGALLIANS have it all to do to make the knockout stages of the Senior Championship following a 3-8 to 1-3 defeat to Cuala in Lawless Park on Wednesday night.

They had trailed by just points at the first water break following points from Abigail Keating, Niamh Crowley and Emma McCormack.

However, Fins left a number of scoring chances behind them in that period and would pay the price as Valerie Mulcahy’s side - having been promoted from the Intermediate ranks last season - made their move.

The Dalkey girls posted 1-2 without reply after the resumption and Cuala’s ability to punish Fingallians on the counter-attack would see them go 3-6 to 0-3 up heading into the final quarter before Emma Colgan got a late goal for the home side.

On the night there were a number of intriguing match-ups, with Caroline Mee doing a good job on Dublin midfielder Jennifer Dunne, while Cuala’s Martha Byrne played the sweeper role to good effect.

Fingallians now face group B leaders Ballyboden St Endas tomorrow (Wednesday) evening in what is a make or break tie for the Swords outfit.

Ballyboden made it two wins from two with a resounding 3-14 to 1-13 success against Clan na Gael Fontenoy and the former county champions look primed to top their group.

In group B of the Intermediate Championship, St Maur’s went down 3-7 to 1-10 at home to Castleknock who now top the group on six points.

It was all square at the break - 1-4 to 1-4 - with Grainne Conway finding the back of the net for the Rush outfit.

Castleknock then moved into a four-point lead in the third quarter, and while Maur’s came back to level proceedings, the concession of a goal proved costly in a game which saw a late penalty claim denied for the home side.

In the other group game played on Wednesday, Man O War suffered a narrow 2-17 to 4-8 defeat away to Ballinteer St John’s.

In a epic contest that went right down to the wire, second-half goals from Adrienne Moore, Sorcha Murphy and Sarah Murphy had left Man O War right in contention before they had a goal disallowed.

Best on the night were Megan McAuley, Rachel Mulligan and Joanne Moore.

Finally, in group A of the Junior A Championship, O’Dwyer’s came from behind to claim an 0-8 to 1-5 draw at home to Naomh Barrog on Sunday.

A controversial decision in the first half which had the seen the referee allow a Naomh Barrog goal after initially blowing for a free had seen Barrog on level terms at the break. In the second period O’Dwyer’s dug deep to claim a share of spoils, with Katie McCabe and Elsa Kearney helping themselves to a few points.