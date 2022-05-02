Fingallians’ joy after eight-goal romp

Fingallians picked up their first win of the season in Division 1 - 8-11 to 1-7 - over a below-strength Cuala side in Lawless Park on Wednesday night last.

Leading 6-7 to 0-3 at half-time, Fingallians never let up, with Emma Colgan and Leona Barry doing most of the scoring on the night, while Niamh Rickard and Laura Dempsey chipped in with a few from midfield.

Leading by a point with a five minutes to go, Clanna Gael Fontenoy eventually pulled away to defeat St Sylvester’s on a 4-9 to 2-7 scoreline, with Katie Sullivan registering 2-2 for the visitors.

In Division 2 some strong running from Eve Keogh, combined with a 100 per cent success off the kickouts, was the inspiration behind Skerries Harps’ 1-8 to 1-4 win away to Raheny, while Saoirse Kavanagh made some crucial interceptions.

A first-half goal from Ciara Harford kept Man O War in touch early on before Templeogue Synge street pulled away after the break to record a 2-13 to 1-7 win.

Ballinteer St Johns were 5-13 to 0-5 winners over a below-strength O’Dwyer’s team.

In Division 3 goalkeeper Sally Farrell and midfielders Louise Fagan and Sarah Willis were the standout performers for Ballyboughal in their 0-13 to 0-12 win away to Kilmacud Crokes.

A strong second-half display from Erins Isle saw them pull away after the break to record an 8-6 to 2-8 win away to Naomh Mearnog, with Ciara McCabe and Ciara Mullen finding the net for the home side.

A brace in each half from Katie Hanratty and Aoife O’Connor for St Patrick’s Donabate was not enough to deny Foxrock Cabinteely a 5-4 to 4-5 victory in Ballymastone, while Round Towers Lusk kicked off their season with a 3-9 to 0-13 win at home to Garda, with Shauna O’Hara registering 2-4.

In Division 5 a terrific return of 1-4 from last year’s championship winning captain Breda Orohoe was the highlight of a fine game of football as Castleknock and St Finian’s Swords shared the spoils - 3-6 to 3-6 each - at Somerton Park, with Megan McKeown and Claire McManamon also on target for the visitors.

In Division 6 St Margarets were resounding 7-17 to 2-8 winners away to Ballinteer St Johns following two early goals. Skye Healy was their leading scorer on 3-2, while Kate Dwyer (0-11) and Rebecca McGuinness(2-2) also made contributions in a game where Antoinette Cogley had an outstanding game between the posts.

Garristown were 0-13 to 1-5 winners away to St Monicas, with Amy O’Brien coming off the bench to score some vital points along with Shannon Rock and Ally Gormley who all contributed to get Garristown over the line.

Finally, in Division 7, Fingal Ravens played out a 1-10 to 0-13 draw at home to Na Fianna, with Kim McCullagh getting their equaliser in the fourth minute of injury time in a game where Sive Murray was their top scorer.