Fingallians and Round Towers Lusk pipped in Junior finals

RORY KERR

There was disappointment for the two competing Fingal teams in Sunday’s two Junior hurling finals .

Round Towers Lusk were edged out by a point by St Brendans in the Junior D decider, 1-12 to 1-11, in a match played in Thomas Ashe Park.

Lusk lined out with their star forward Luke Codd (1-7) despite the player picking up in a straight red card in their semi-final win over Naomh Mearnog, as the referee hadn’t yet sent in his report from that match.

The former Dublin minor had a mixed game, missing a first-half penalty as St Brendans went in at the interval leading 1-7 to 0-6.

Two early second-half points saw them stretch their lead and with 10 minutes to go they looked to be on their way to a comfortable victory when Codd found the back of the net with a terrific effort.

But while a subsequent free from Codd saw them narrow the gap to one, that was as close as Lusk got in the end.

Elsewhere, Fingallians suffered a second-half blow out in the Junior E final.

Mick Kennedy’s men registered just three points in the second period as Castleknock overtook them at the death to claim a 1-15 to 1-13 win over their north-side neighbours.

With Peter Daly and Dara Beresford (0-5) impressing for the home side, Fingallians were six points clear by the half-hour after Barry Rodgers (1-2) found the back of the net.

But they only score three points in the second half in a game where the referee played quite a few additional minutes of stoppage time.

Former Fingal hurlers Niall Ring and Paul Garbutt were part of the Naomh Barrog team that captured the Senior C title, with Joe Flanagan heading the scoring with eight points in their 0-19 to 0-11 win over Clontarf at the weekend.

Kilmacud Crokes retained their Senior A title with victory over Na FIanna, with Oisin O’Rorke registering nine points in their 0-20 to 0-17 win over the Glasnevin outfit.

