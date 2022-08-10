Fingal workers still awaiting pandemic bonus payment says Deputy Louise O’Reilly

Sinn Féin TD for Fingal, Louise O’Reilly, has said that the Taoiseach must directly intervene to ensure frontline workers in Fingal receive the pandemic bonus payment that was signed off on by cabinet nine months ago.

Speaking this week, Deputy O’Reilly said: “During the pandemic, frontline workers across North County Dublin went above and beyond as they worked in extremely stressful circumstances to protect all our communities.

“They were rightly praised at the time including by the government, but this praise has failed to turn into action. It has now been more than nine months since the cabinet signed off on a pandemic bonus payment for frontline health staff. Despite this, many workers still have not received this payment that they were promised.

“Workers here in Fingal such as caterers, cleaners, security staff, agency staff and many more on the frontline in our local hospitals and healthcare settings have been contacting me to express their concern that they are still waiting for this payment.

“Sinn Féin in government would stand up for healthcare workers to ensure that they are treated with dignity, fairness and respect. We are committed to ensuring that workers in Fingal receive the payment they were promised.”