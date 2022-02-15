Fingal Winter Pride festival launches in Lusk

Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee with organisers of the Fingal Winter Pride event in Lusk

Fingal Winter Pride festival kicked off recently with a tea and cake morning in The Cottage Community Centre in Lusk.

The tea morning is part of a series of events being run by Fingal Pride in association with Dublin Pride over the coming months.

It is hoped that a full Pride celebration can happen in Fingal this summer, with plans to be announced in the coming weeks.

Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee was delighted to attend the event and welcomed the commencement of in person events once again.

She said, “I look forward to helping in any way possible to ensure a successful Pride in Fingal this year.

“The event today highlighted the desire for Pride events in the area and it’s wonderful to be able to meet with the organisers, activists and people in our community in-person again.

“It is important that we show that Fingal is an open, friendly and inclusive place.”

A highlight of Fingal Winter Pride is the National Library’s photographic exhibition Living with Pride.

The exhibition - which depicts the journey of pride in Ireland from the early 1990s - features images taken by trailblazing LGBTQ+ and civil rights activist Chris Robson.

“It is really significant that such an important exhibition is in Fingal.

“It is part of our journey as a society and our history.

“I would encourage everyone to visit the exhibition, if you can over the coming weeks” Senator Clifford-Lee said.