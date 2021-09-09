Fingal trio to face the Aussies

FINGAL trio Diane Caldwell, Emily Whelan and Jamie Finn have all been named in the Republic of Ireland ladies soccer squad for the upcoming international friendly against Australia.

Vera Pauw’s side was originally scheduled to have a Women’s World Cup qualifier away to Georgia, but that game has been put back until next June and instead the Australians – ranked 11th in the world – are visiting Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday September 21st.

Balbriggan native Whelan and Finn, from Swords, both played for Shelbourne until recently but now line out for Birmingham City in England’s top flight, while the vastly experienced defender Caldwell – another native of Balbriggan – plays her club football for North Carolina Courage.

The squad, which was announced earlier today (Thursday) will assemble at the FAI National Training Centre next Tuesday to begin preparations for the match.