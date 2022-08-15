Fingal trio get off to a flyer

There were wining starts for the three Fingal teams competing in the opening round of Go Ahead championships on Sunday.

In Senior 2 last year’s beaten finalists Naomh Mearnog were 2-11 to 1-8 winners over Erins Isle in their group B encounter in Portmarnock.

With Rosie Kenneally having an excellent day between the posts, Mearnog twice found the back of the net in the second half.

Overall, the full back line of Aisling Kiernan, Fran Mifsud and Rachel King were outstanding throughout the game and Laura Twomey solid at centre back, while Ciara Holland (1-5) and Grainne Skelton (1-4) provided the firepower in what was an excellent all-round team display.

In the same group Skerries Harps were 4-14 to 0-7 winners away to Na Fianna B at Collinstown Lane.

Meanwhile, newly promoted St Maur’s and Castleknock B renewed old acquaintances in Sunday’s Intermediate Group A clash out in Rush.

With Maur’s up by the minimum at the break, it was point for point between the sides before the home side pushed ahead in the final quarter.

On the day Castleknock posed a serious goal threat up front through their star Dublin players Eimear Sutton and Saoirse Behan. For Maur’s, the Austin and Brady sisters all made the scoresheet, with Sadhbh Mackey on form also as she picked off four fine points.

The Maur’s defence was put under enormous pressure from the fast-flowing Castleknock attack, but they found great form in the second half and took the pressure off the always excellent Maeve Bogan in goals.

Results

Senior 2 Group B

Naomh Mearnog 2-11 (C Holland 1-5, Grainne Skelton 1-4, Leanne Walsh (45), A Kavanagh 0-1 each). Na Fianna B 0-7 Skerries Harps 4-14.

Inter 2 Group A

St Maur’s 3-15 (K Austin 1-5, H Austin 2-0, S Mackey 0-4, Tara Brady 0-3, A Brady 0-1, M Benson 0-1, Z Thorne 0-1) Castleknock B 3-5.