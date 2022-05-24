Fingal trio all lose ground in the top flight

Thomas Davis head Division 1 on 17 points following their 1-14 to 0-9 win away to Naomh Mearnog on Saturday.

Although missing a number of their championship team, Thomas Davis nonetheless built up a strong six-point lead by the break, with Dublin U20 player Fionn Murray and Chris Sallier registering scores. Murray, who had a good duel with his former Dublin teammate Conor Archer, showed plenty of pace going forward as Thomas Davis enjoyed quite a bit of success off the Naomh Mearnog kickouts in the second half.

Mearnog were able to bring on former Dublin defender Kevin O’Brien in the second period and were within two scores of Thomas Davis when Eoin Lambert grabbed a goal for the visitors with a few minutes remaining.

Two points behind in second place are Na Fianna who were 2-11 to 1-9 winners over Skerries Harps in Mobhi Road.

Leading 0-3 to 0-1 after 10 minutes, Na Fianna hit Skerries for 2-4 without reply before Skerries responded with points from Fionn O’Leary, Adam Fearon and Eoin Wilde to trail by 2-7 to 0-5 at half-time, with two glorious goal chances going abegging for the visitors.

With 15 minutes to go Skerries had got the deficit back to three points following a goal from Ciarán Murphy – albeit after Robbie Clinton and Wilde had again failed to make the most of goal chances.

And whatever momentum Skerries had was killed following injuries to Donal Cotter, Killian McGinnis and Fearon.

Na Fianna, for their part, were lead up well up front by Conor McHugh who scored six points, although his influence was curtailed once Dublin U20 centre-back Greg McEneaney was moved on to him.

A St Maur’s side without the injured Ciarán Archer went down 2-15 to 1-14 away to Lucan Sarsfields. A goal from former Dublin minor, Jack Burke, had left Maur’s up by 1-8 to 1-7, but despite a nine-point haul for Ciarán Reddin a young Maur’s side just couldn’t get over the line in the end.

Earlier on in the week Skerries Harps were 2-11 to 0-4 winners at home to bottom-of-the-table St Brigids, with Robbie Clinton grabbing goals in each half for the seasiders, a win which moved them up to eighth in the table.

Castleknock got the better of St Maur’s on a 0-12 to 0-6 scoreline, while a Kilmacud Crokes side were 2-18 to 0-6 winners over Naomh Mearnog.