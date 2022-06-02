Fingal Triathlon Club to host major national event in Skerries, this month

Skerries will be the focus of national sporting attention next month, as Fingal Triathlon Club hosts a Triathlon Ireland National Series Sprint, a National Championship Aquabike and a Youth National Series race.

All races will take place in Skerries on June 12, 2022.

The Triathlon Ireland National Series Sprint race comprises a 750m swim followed by a 20k bike and a 5k run.

The National Championship Aquabike distance is a two-part discipline comprising a 750m swim followed by a 25k flat bike course.

The club will have six age group junior triathlon races also on June 12, three of which are part of Triathlon Ireland’s Youth National Series.

Speaking in the run-up to the event on June 12, Race Director, Darragh Farrelly says: “It’s going well, it’s hard to believe it’s coming up in two weeks, you’ve lots of time then all of a sudden it’s getting to crunch time, but it’s going very well actually at the minute, so we’re getting to the exciting time.

“At the moment it looks like I’ll have just over 500 in the main race, about 40 in the aquabike and probably just over 200 kids in the kids’ races.”

Originally set up as a local race, Darragh says, competitors are coming from all over Ireland to take part in this year’s event.

“We have kids and families coming from Waterford, Cork, Galway, because especially with the kids side of things, it’s really competitive so they will travel for a race like ours.

“The majority would be Dublin based, if you drew a circle from Dundalk around Cavan, Meath, Kildare, Wicklow – the majority would come from that area. But I know we’ve adults coming from Belfast, Derry, Cork, and I have a family looking for somewhere to stay from Waterford.”

Explaining what hosting the races means to Fingal Triathlon Club, Darragh says: “It’s a super honour for us. We started out hosting the event purely to do something for the community, it’s the reason we started doing them.

"But now, because we’re fairly well established at doing these events, it’s now being recognised nationally by the governing body that we can host a national event as opposed to a local event, so it’s amazing to be chosen as one of the races from a national point of view.”

Primarily based in North County Dublin, Fingal Triathlon Club draws its membership mainly from Skerries, Rush, Lusk, Donabate and Swords. While the majority of members are from these areas, the club also attracts members as far afield as Clontarf and Blanchardstown, Darragh explains.

He says: “To have the opportunity to hold the race in Skerries it’s a quite unique experience, it's a class town and a beautiful setting for an event like this. To be able to showcase it on a national stage is amazing...especially after the last two years we had, that’s the beauty of it.”

All information plus entry details can be found on Triathlon Ireland’s website at: https://app.triathlonireland.com/race-calendar/

Full details of the swim, bike and run routes can be found at: http://www.fingaltri.ie/page/art/173/0