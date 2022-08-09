Fingal Triathlon Club ladies ‘tri-umph’ in Tyrone

Barbara Tobin takes to the podium in Tyrone

Two female athletes from Fingal Triathlon have placed 2nd and 3rd in the recent Tri Tyrone Half Ironman event.

The Half Ironman comprises a 1.9km open water swim, a 90km cycle and a 13km run in that order.

Fingal Triathlon stalwart Barbara Tobin, placed 2nd in her age group (55-59) finishing in 5 hours and 57 minutes, while Liz Shouldice, placed 3rd in her age group (40-44) crossing the line in 5 hours and 43 minutes.

“It was a very challenging race in tough conditions,” said Barbara Tobin.

“The rain and the wind made for an interesting day; the focus was just to get to the finish line.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to have made a 2nd place podium finish and this puts Fingal Triathlon Club on the racing season map,” she added.

It was a first half Ironman event for Liz Shouldice who only started racing with the club last year.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it, and I completely surprised myself by finishing third in my age group.”

The triathlon season continues until mid-September, after which time athletes rest and recover for the 2023 season.

Fingal Triathlon Club was set up in 2009 and caters for men, women and juniors of all ages and abilities.