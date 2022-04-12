Fingal Triathlon Club ‘cycles to Ukraine’ for Red Cross

Fingal Triathlon Club cycle the distance to Ukraine at Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords.

Fingal Triathlon members cycled just over 3,325km, the distance from Ireland to Ukraine, on turbo trainers (static bikes) recently in the Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords.

The fundraising effort was to support the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis appeal.

“Like everyone else, our club members are disturbed by the devastating scenes in Ukraine and we wanted to do something to help,” said Fingal Triathlon Club Chairperson Bernie McNally.

“The Irish Red Cross is doing amazing work and need constant support for its Ukraine Crisis Appeal. Club members came up with the idea of a cycle from Ireland to Ukraine on our static bikes.

The 3,325km distance was shared amongst members throughout the day and it was the ideal way to raise money and show our solidarity,” she added.

Club members cycled from 9am in the main mall in the Pavilions Shopping Centre until 6pm and the distance of 3,325km was reached.

“We are overwhelmed by the response and generosity of people as €5,000 was raised in collecting money in the centre on the day and the remainder, €3,700 was raised through personal sponsorship from family and friends,” Ms McNally added.

Frank Phelan, Irish Red Cross Fundraising Manager said of the fundraising effort: “The Irish Red Cross couldn’t continue its work during this humanitarian emergency in Ukraine, without the vital contribution of organisations such as the Fingal Triathlon Club.

“By giving their time and energy to helping provide essential funds in this time of crisis, they are making an extremely positive impact on the lives of so many vulnerable people. Thank you.”

Fingal Triathlon Club extends a special ‘Thank You’ to the General Manager of the Pavilions, Ian Hunter and his colleagues who, according to the Club Chairperson, went above and beyond to help make the event a big success.

Fingal Triathlon Club was set up in 2009 by a group of highly motivated Fingallians who wanted to get fit, have some variety in their training and meet like-minded people.

The club is based around the rolling hills of North County Dublin and caters for men, women and juniors of all ages and abilities.