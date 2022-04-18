Fingal to Commemorate life and legacy of the legendary Frank Lawless with new film and exhibition

An iconic moment and the life and legacy of Frank Lawless is to be commemorated by Fingal County Council as part of their Commemorations Programme with an exhibition and commemorative film, “Peace to the Ashes.”

The funeral of Frank Lawless in Rolestown Cemetery on April 18,1922 was one of the last occasions at which Michael Collins, Eamonn De Valera, Arthur Griffith and many who later fought on opposite sides during the Civil War would stand together.

Frank Lawless was born in October 1870 to Joseph and Mary Anne Lawless in Saucerstown, Swords. He was the driving force of Republican activity in Fingal, taking part in the 1916 Rising as Quartermaster of the Fingal Volunteers.

He spent much of the years between 1916 and 1921 in prison and was elected as MP for Dublin County in the 1918 election while incarcerated, taking his seat in Dáil Éireann when released.

He was present for the pivotal Treaty debates and voted in favour of the settlement, before being tragically killed in an accident outside Swords in April 1922.

This extraordinary life will be brought to life in the fully bilingual exhibition which will illustrate his importance to the revolution in Fingal and his presence on the national stage at a turning point in Irish history.

Broadcaster and filmmaker Donal Dineen was struck by a powerful photograph that emerged from the research on the funeral’s significance carried out by Fingal County Council’s Libraries department which extends not only to Fingal but to Ireland, where we see among the mourners Arthur Griffith beneath the large Celtic cross marking the Lawless family plot.

He uses this as a starting point to his collaborative commemorative film titled – “Peace to the Ashes”, a work commissioned by Fingal County Council Arts Office.

Filmed almost exclusively within the walls of the Rolestown Cemetery, this new work is a poetic meditation on the passage of a century’s worth of time since that moment was frozen forever on photographic film and imprinted into both the history books and the consciousness of a nation.

Dineen describes his film as both a study of a moment of great historical significance and a homage to the place in which it occurred, saying: “As well as capturing the splendour of the wider north county Dublin landscape, the beauty hidden in the detail within the circular walls of the cemetery at Rolestown is sought out and laid bare to a soundtrack of a Sean-nós lament sung by Eithne Ní Catháin.

"Her haunting version of An Draihneán Donn acts as an invocation as well as a spirit guide through the thin veil separating the past from the present and the living from the dead”.

The exhibition and film will be available to view in the Atrium in Fingal County Council Offices Swords from April 25 as well as online on Fingal.ie and on the Council’s Social media channels.

This commemoration is facilitated by Fingal County Council’s Council’s Commemorations team and supported by the Commemorations unit, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.