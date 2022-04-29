Fingal teams to the fore in Feile finals

St Sylvester's captain Cian Cummins with members of the coaching team Jay O'Toole (left) and Noel Loughran after the Malahide club's victory in the Division 2 Cup decider.

St Peters, made up of players from the Ballyboughal, Clann Mhuire and Garristown clubs, narrowly lost to St Judes in the Division 1 Cup decider.

St Maur's were overjoyed with their victory in the Division 5 Cup.

There was success across the divisions for the competing Fingal clubs in the Feile Peil na nOg finals played across the capital recently.

In the Division 2 Cup the presence of Dublin panellists Michael Shiel and Alex Wright proved the perfect tonic for St Sylvester’s as they defeated Castleknock on a 4-9 to 1-5 scoreline in O’Toole Park.

Although Castleknock had taken an early 0-2 to 0-1 lead, Sylvester’s were in control from thereonin, and having led 3-5 to 0-3 at half-time they were never really troubled after that.

Naomh Mearnog, meanwhile, captured their first Feile title in nine years with a 0-16 to 3-4 win over Ballinteer St Johns on their home pitch in the Division 3 Cup decider

On a day when their defence held firm against a very dangerous Ballinteer attack, Mearnog needed three late points to secure a famous win, while a double save from Kyle Grainger also proved crucial.

Overall it was a terrific display from Mearnog, with team captain Matthew Gotti along with Kali Gregan keeping Ballinteer at bay, while in midfield Jack O’Hanlon and Dylan O’Hanlon moved the ball well from the backs to the forwards all day.

In the shield final Fingallians were 5-7 to 2-9 winners over St Colmcille.

In the Division 5 Cup St Maur’s were 3-8 to 0-1 winners over Ballyboden St Endas, with Conor Bentley (2-1) converting from the spot, while Alex Morley also found the back of the net after making a terrific blockdown off a keeper’s clearance.

Jack Shanahan and Shane Devane also grabbed some crucial scores, while Luke Herbert produced a great display between the posts as Maur’s held off a strong second half comeback from ‘Boden.

In the Division 9 Cup Final played in Parnell Park, St Pat’s Donabate’s second team were 8-7 to 1-3 winners over Na Fianna ‘C’, with Callan O’Reilly, Harry Cumiskey, Andy Caswell, Dylan Nangle, Daniel Barry, Graham O’Brien, Jack Scott-Lee and Owen McKevitt all getting important scores.

Overall it was a terrific display from Pat’s, with everyone - from the full panel of lads to the coaches, parents, family and club - putting in a terrific effort over the course of the season.

In the Division 5 Shield, Round Towers Lusk proved too strong for Na Fianna B, with 1-2 from Evan Ferguson and a dramatic double save from Larry Farrelly keeping Lusk in contention at the break.

Although trailing by four points with four minutes remaining, Lusk rallied, with an opportunist goal from Killian Leonard and a superb point from Ross O’Donohue drawing them level before a terrfic run from centre back Barra Doyle won a late free for Lusk which captain Charlie Thomas converted.