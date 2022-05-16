Fingal TD and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is quizzed in Dáil on homeless report

A Sinn Féin Deputy has asked the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage his views on the March 2022 homelessness report of his Department.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Deputy Eoin Ó Broin said that since the Minister ended the blanket ban on evictions in April of last year, the number of adults and children in Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage-funded emergency accommodation has increased “almost every month.”

The latest figures for March show that there are almost 10,000 adults and children in emergency accommodation, Deputy Ó Broin said.

He asked the Minister: “Can the Minister give his response to the latest report from his Department and outline what actions he is going to take in the coming days, weeks and months to halt and reverse this trend?”

Minister O’Brien responded: “I thank the Deputy for his question. It is an important one. A priority for me as Minister is to continue tackling the serious problem that is homelessness.

"The Government, local authorities and others are making every effort to reduce homelessness...Key to this is the delivery of new social housing and boosting overall supply. I want a housing-led response to homelessness. That is what we are focused on.”

Minister O’Brien said the Government is investing “significantly” in social and affordable housing, with “record funding” allocated for current and capital expenditure this year.

This year, he said, funding is in place to deliver 11,800 new social homes, including 9,000 new builds.

That, according to the Minister, is the highest number in any given year “in the history of the State” and is building on the progress made last year when the Government delivered 9,183 new social homes, a 17% increase on 2020.

The Housing Minister added: “More specifically, I have established the national homeless action committee, a standing committee within Government made up of NGOs, me and representatives from other relevant Departments, reflecting a whole-of-government approach.

"Its initial key priorities are the advancement of additional measures to prevent homelessness and work on the youth homelessness strategy.”

The Minister said there will be a voids programme for 2022 with an emphasis on quick turnaround and re-letting of vacant social housing stock to those on social housing waiting lists, including those in emergency accommodation.

He said: “I want a specific focus on that and discussed it with our main local authorities recently. I also reinstated the delegated sanction to local authorities in respect of social housing acquisitions that meet certain criteria.

“This will allow local authorities more flexibility to secure acquisitions that support a household to exit homelessness or to prevent homelessness.”

Minister O’Brien also referred to mortgage to rent, which he said is “a very important mechanism for preventing homelessness.”

He concluded: “Last year, I made some significant changes which came into effect from 14 February of this year. Last year, 678 borrowers availed of the mortgage to rent scheme. We are targeting 1,000 this year and in each year onwards and I think we will exceed that.”