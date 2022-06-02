Fingal students win top prizes in Texaco children’s art competition

Five Fingal students have won top prizes in this year’s 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

All were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville said, “displayed high levels of skill and creativity.”

The winners were: Emma Li (8), Swords International Education; Juno Smyth (8), St Oliver Plunkett School, Malahide; Patricia Chen (5), St Colmcille's Girls' National School, Swords; Louise McCann (15), Malahide Community School; and Jerry Jiaye Luo (10), Swords International Education.

No strangers to the competition, Louise also won a Special Merit Award in the same category last year, whilst Jerry won a Special Merit Award in the 7-8 years age category in 2020.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to 1955.

The competition has been a platform on which young artists from Dublin and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

From May 31 to June 30, Belfast’s Royal Ulster Academy of Arts is hosting an exhibition of the top 126 winning paintings in this year’s competition.

Admission is free and the Academy is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-5pm.