Fingal student ambassadors encourage girls to cycle

At a ceremony in Dublin 41 secondary school students including 14 students from five Dublin schools, including ones in Swords and Malahide, were honoured as new #AndSheCycles Ambassadors by the Green-Schools Programme.

The #AndSheCycles Ambassador Programme focuses on addressing the teenage cycling gender gap through supporting student leaders to take action to enable and empower their peers and friends to cycle to school. Students from Dominican College Sion Hill, Loreto College Swords, Our Lady’s Grove Goatstown and Malahide Community School attended the ceremony. The 2021/2022 group of Ambassadors took various actions to make their sc

hool more cycling-friendly and encourage their peers to consider cycling to school.

The Ambassadors conducted surveys to better identify the main barriers to a stronger cycling culture in their school; they lobbied for better infrastructure and applied for funding for bike parking at their school.

Some created large art installations using old bike parts to draw attention to their campaign, while others contacted local representatives to ask for funding for initiatives like a bike to school or local bike rental scheme.

The 41 #AndSheCycles Ambassadors come from Dublin, Meath, Galway, Carlow, Mayo, Kildare and Kilkenny. Working as individuals or in teams they benefitted from online training sessions in communications, leadership and advocacy from Green-Schools and completed action plans and reports as part of their training.

This is the second year of the ambassador programme following a successful pilot which saw 25 students trained as Ambassadors during the 2020/2021 academic year. At the ceremony on May 5, storyteller Elaine Gallagher performed her Freedom Machine show, which explores the parallels between cycling and feminism using a mix of stand up comedy and audio-visual inserts.

The most recent (2016) CSO data shows that cycling among teenage girls in Ireland is at incredibly low levels.

Just one in every 250 teenage girls cycle to school every day. The #AndSheCycles campaign was developed to explore, understand and address barriers to cycling for teenage girls.