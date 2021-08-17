Fingal streetscape enhancement funds to be spent in Rush, Lusk, Donabate, Skerries and Oldtown

Fingal County Council has been awarded €260,000 in funding by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the new Town and Village Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2021.

This Scheme is providing €7 million nationally as part of Our Rural Future, a five year strategy to revitalise rural Ireland and make our rural towns and villages more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit.

The funding aims to support the upgrade of shop fronts and building facades and the enhancement of streets and open space through painting, artwork, murals, signage replacement/removal, street furniture, lighting and planting in five towns and villages in Fingal.

Fingal County Council will shortly be seeking applications from businesses and community groups in the towns of Rush, Lusk, Donabate, Skerries and Oldtown to fund enhancement works in designated areas and further details on the Scheme and how to apply online can be accessed at https://submit.link/mS

Welcoming the announcement of the new funding by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphries, TD, the Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh said: ‘I welcome the Minister’s announcement. This initiative will help make our towns and villages attractive and vibrant places to live, work and visit and will be a great boost to our local communities.’

Chief Executive Officer of Fingal County Council, AnnMarie Farrelly said: ‘Fingal is at the forefront of the supporting rural towns and villages in challenging economic times, and the Council will continue to lead in rural development through community and business supports and infrastructure development. The new Streetscape Enhancement Scheme is one more source of such support, and it is greatly welcomed to help local communities in enhancing the attractiveness and vibrancy of our towns and villages.’.

Fingal County Council’s Director of Economic, Enterprise, Tourism & Cultural Development, Emer O’Gorman said: ‘This funding continues Fingal County Council’s success in securing additional funding for local areas during this challenging time. This year has been particularly difficult for businesses and communities alike. The Outdoor Dining Scheme, funded by Fáilte Ireland has been very successful and the Streetscape Enhancement Scheme is just a further example of the ongoing investment in Fingal through a range of measures to stimulate business confidence and in helping communities be more resilient.’